Baltimore Doctor Accused Of Running Pill Mill, Flooding Streets With Oxycodone

BALTIMORE (AP) — Eleven people in Maryland have been indicted for their alleged roles in illegally prescribing addictive drugs.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the indictments Thursday.

The indictments allege Kofi Shaw-Taylor, a licensed physician, and nine co-defendants operated pill mill clinics in Glen Burnie and Baltimore that routinely dispensed drugs without a legitimate medical purpose.

The indictment alleges some of Shaw-Taylor’s patients traveled long distances. One patient drove 245 miles from Youngstown, Ohio. Authorities say 403 beneficiaries were prescribed 283,666 doses of oxycodone with Shaw-Taylor listed as the prescriber in recent years.

Separately, authorities announced the indictment of Hasan Babaturk, a licensed medical doctor, who’s accused of illegally prescribing drugs from his vehicle in Harford County.

Online court records didn’t indicate whether the men had attorneys representing them.

