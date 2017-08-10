Police Seek Columbia Mall Carousel Cash Thief Who Assaulted Employee

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are trying to identify the woman who stole cash out of the Columbia Mall carousel register and then assaulted the employee who tried to stop her.

In a news release, Howard County Police investigators say it happened around 4 p.m. August 5.

After the woman was seen stealing the cash, the carousel employee confronted her. The suspect threatened the employee before she grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground. The suspect also bit the woman’s hand, police say.

She then fled the scene through the mall food court.

She is described as a black female between 20 and 25 years old.

Detectives are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this case. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

