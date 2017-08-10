Surveillance Video In Murder Of Dollar General Manager Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are trying to identify the killer of a Dollar General manager who was shot and killed Tuesday night at the Edmondson Village store.

New surveillance footage of a suspect was released Thursday.

Investigators say Deric Ford Sr., 54, was shot during a robbery minutes before the store was set to close, around 10 p.m.

A passerby flagged down officers shortly afterwards.

McKinney’s Memorial Holiness Church in Sandtown-Winchester wrote on Facebook that Ford served as a church deacon, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Ford was the 212th homicide victim in Baltimore in 2017.

Anyone with information or who may know the identity of the suspect involved in this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

Police are offering a reward for information in this case.

