Ravens Begin Preseason With Mallett At The Helm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Joe Flacco was sidelined during training camp and Ryan Mallett will be leading the Ravens on to the field during the first preseason game.

Flacco remained off the practice field due to back soreness, and while the team originally thought the he would only need about a week of rest, he has now been sidelined 11 days.

Flacco went for a second opinion on his back last week. Doctors advised him to take a gradual approach to returning to action. In the meantime, backup Ryan Mallett continues to see added reps with the Ravens’ first-team offense.

How do you feel about Ryan Mallett? Confident or concerned?

