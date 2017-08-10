Ravens Begin Preseason With Mallett At The Helm

August 10, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco, NFL, Ryan Mallett

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Joe Flacco was sidelined during training camp and Ryan Mallett will be leading the Ravens on to the field during the first preseason game.

Flacco remained off the practice field due to back soreness, and while the team originally thought the he would only need about a week of rest, he has now been sidelined 11 days.

Flacco went for a second opinion on his back last week. Doctors advised him to take a gradual approach to returning to action. In the meantime, backup Ryan Mallett continues to see added reps with the Ravens’ first-team offense.

How do you feel about Ryan Mallett? Confident or concerned?

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch