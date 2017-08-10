Teens, 14 And 13, Charged With Stabbing Homeless Man To Death

August 10, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: adelphi, Prince George's County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teen boys, a 14-year-old and 13-year-old, have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man last month.

Prince George’s County Police say 14-year-old Elias Portillo of Adelphi is being charged as an adult with first and second degree murder. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The 13-year-old is being charged with first and second degree murder as a juvenile, and has not been identified. He is in the custody of the Cheltenham Youth Detention Facility.

Police found the body of Francisco Sagastizado in a wooded area near the 7800 block of West Park Drive in Adelphi around 8:10 p.m. July 27.

Investigators say it appears Sagastizado was stabbed when he refused the boys’ demands for money.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925.

