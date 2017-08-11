1 Dead After Tractor Trailer Crashes, Catches Fire In Frederick County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire in Frederick County Friday morning.
Officers responded to the scene around 3:19 a.m. to find the truck as well as the surrounding woods ablaze.
The victim has been identified as Lionel Lee Moser Sr. by Maryland State Police.
The left lane of I-70 westbound in Myersville was shut down for several hours as police investigated.
Officials do not know why the truck left the roadway.
