1 Dead After Tractor Trailer Crashes, Catches Fire In Frederick County

August 11, 2017 8:00 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire in Frederick County Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:19 a.m. to find the truck as well as the surrounding woods ablaze.

The victim has been identified as Lionel Lee Moser Sr. by Maryland State Police.

The left lane of I-70 westbound in Myersville was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

Officials do not know why the truck left the roadway.

