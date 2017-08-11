1 Dead In Thursday’s Shady Side House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was found dead in a home that was destroyed by a fire in Shady Side Thursday.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., calls began to come into the 911 Communications Center from the Columbia Beach community of Shady Side to report smoke coming out of a house in the 1500 block of Lincoln Drive.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel and Calvert counties were dispatched.

Upon arrival, first responders found a single story single family home “fully involved with fire.” It was brought under control in about 25 minutes and a body was found in the subsequent search of the home.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit, assisted by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, are working to determine the cause of the fire and the cause of death.

The identity of the victim will be released after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) completes their investigation and next of kin have been notified.

