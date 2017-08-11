16-Year-Old Is Second Teen To Be Shot, Killed In Baltimore This Week

August 11, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old shot early Friday morning in the 4100 block of Chesterfield Avenue is the second teen to be killed by gunfire in the city this week.

Police say he refused to give officers an information on his shooter, or shooters, before he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking that anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch