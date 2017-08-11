16-Year-Old Is Second Teen To Be Shot, Killed In Baltimore This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old shot early Friday morning in the 4100 block of Chesterfield Avenue is the second teen to be killed by gunfire in the city this week.
Police say he refused to give officers an information on his shooter, or shooters, before he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers were called to the scene around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking that anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
