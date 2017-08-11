15-Year-Old Baltimore Boy, Shot In The Head While Walking Home, Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 15-year-old boy who was shot in the forehead early Tuesday morning has died, according to Baltimore Police.
Authorities have identified him as Tyrese Davis of the 2100 block of West Fayette Street.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Franklin Street around 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators learned that Davis was walking home with his brother when they were approached by suspects armed with a gun, who announced a robbery and then shot the boy.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
