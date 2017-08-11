Man Shot While Riding Bike On York Road In Govans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot early Friday morning while riding his bike in Govans.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the 23-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators say that the victim was riding his bike in the 5000 block of York Road when he was approached by an unidentified suspect who shot him.

The victim was immediately taken into surgery at an area hospital. He has not yet been identified.

York Road was closed in the area of Cold Spring Lane for part of the morning rush, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100-, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Due to the victim’s condition, homicide detectives have been notified.

