Woman Charged In Columbia Mall Carousel Robbery, Assault

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a robbery and assault that occurred at the Columbia Mall carousel Saturday.

A witness took cell phone video of the incident, which police released Thursday.

Ahleyah Marie Rockwell, of Skyrock Court in Columbia, was arrested Friday morning and charged with robbery, theft and multiple counts of assault.

It was around 4 p.m. August 5 when a female carousel employee allegedly witnessed Rockwell reach into the register and steal cash.

The employee confronted Rockwell, who shoved her, according to police.

Then a second carousel employee confronted her. Rockwell allegedly grabbed that employee by the hair, pulled her to the ground and bit her hand.

The second employee, a 69-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rockwell also shoved a witness who attempted to intervene before fleeing the mall through the food court, police say.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook