Police: 66-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash After Gang Member Flees Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a gang member who fled from a Thursday night police stop crashed into her car, police say.

Margaret Hall “was taken away from not only her family but our community by a person who should have been in jail,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a Friday press conference.

Davis says Ryan Hazel, who is now in custody, is “a validated Blood gang member.”

Hazel was sentenced to three years in prison after a March 2015 handgun violation, but two years and six months of that sentence was suspended.

“It’s another one of those ‘here we go again’ moments that shouldn’t be happening in our city,” Davis said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of Hazel’s vehicle Thursday night and, “instead of complying with police officers, Hazel fled in that vehicle,” according to Davis.

The officers briefly pursued him, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Later, Hazel crashed that car “at a very high rate of speed into the car that Ms. Hall was driving,” Davis said. “She never had a chance. Ms. Hall died due to her injuries from the crash right there on the scene.”

It happened in the 200 block of South Mount Street.

Hazel attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by officers who were nearby on the scene of an unrelated traffic stop.

Found in his car was a semi-automatic pistol with a drum magazine that can hold up to 50 rounds of ammunition, Davis said.

