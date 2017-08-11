Missing 82-Year-Old’s Decomposed Body Found In Elevator, He Had Called Twice For Help

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The decomposing body of an elderly man was pulled from an elevator August 2, nearly a month after he got stuck there, according to The Denver Post.
Isaak Komisarchik, 82, had pushed the emergency button in the parking garage lift twice on July 6, but got no response, The Post reports.
The parking garage served the Woodstream Village apartments in Denver and had been closed for renovations. Leading up to the gruesome discovery, residents complained of a foul stench.
Komisarchik suffered from dementia.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook