Person Of Interest In Custody In Dollar General Manager’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have a person of interest in custody in the murder of a Dollar General manager who was shot Tuesday night at the Edmondson Village store.

New surveillance footage was released Thursday, as cameras rolled on two men inside the shop.

Police say the crime started as a robbery, then escalated to murder.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis says Deric Ford Sr., 54, was shot “execution style.”

“He did not resist the robbery and he was executed anyway,” Davis said Friday.

Ford was killed just minutes before he locked up for the night. He had 12 children.

Police rushed to the scene, but say Ford couldn’t be saved. He died on the way to the hospital while his killers got away.

It was the 212th homicide of the year in Baltimore.

