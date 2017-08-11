Ravens Share More ‘Definitive Time Frame’ For Flacco’s Return

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens announced a more definitive time frame for quarterback Joe Flacco’s return.

Flacco has yet to take a snap this summer because of a bad back. The 10th-year standout has been re-examined, and his progress from a back issue is good.

He will return to practice in the preseason, but he is not expected to play in these games.

The plan is for Flacco to be the starting quarterback against Cincinnati in the regular season opener on Sept. 10.

Besides Flacco, the Ravens offense was without OLs Marshal Yanda, Alex Lewis and Austin Howard; WRs Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman; TE Benjamin Watson; and RB Danny Woodhead during the preseason opener.

Follow @1057TheFan on Twitter and like 105.7 The Fan on Facebook