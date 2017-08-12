Anne Arundel County Police Investigate Murder-Suicide In Edgewater

Edgewater, MD (WJZ)– Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a murder-suicide overnight in 300 block of Dawnwood Drive in Edgewater.
Officers responded to a townhouse around 10:45pm Friday night for a report of a shooting and upon arriving found two adult males deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation has revealed the murder-suicide occurred between two people attending a party inside a garage at the location.
Police say the suspect, identified as 45 year old Russell Robert Ramey, lives at the home on Dawnwood Drive.
Its is believed Ramey shot and killed 24 year old Devin Alexander Hayes of Pasadena before turning the gun on himself.
Investigators say there is no continuing threat to the community and homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.