Police Announce Suspect In Killing Of Baltimore Mother ‘Public Enemy #1’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police have named a new ‘Public Enemy Number One’ and are now searching for a man they believe shot and killed a Baltimore mom.

Devin Bartolotta has more on the details on the teenager police are hoping to find.

The crime in question has left eight children without a mother, and police say they’ve zeroed in on the suspect.

Darius Neal is wanted for gunning down a West Baltimore mom back in June.

“On June 12 of this year, Darius Neal made the decision to end a neighborhood dispute with a gun,” says Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

City Police say Charmaine Wilson’s sons had been bullied by a group of young men, and not long after she called police to resolve the issue, she was shot dead.

Police say the trigger puller was Darius Neal.

“Because of his decision, eight children will never see their mother again,” says Commissioner Davis.

In the days and weeks that followed that shocking murder, the community on Gertrude Street came together.

Emotional friends, neighbors, and family lit up her name in their darkest days.

Charmane’s sister tells WJZ in a text, quote:

“This is just the beginning for my family. We won’t get full justice until this person is convicted and never sees the light of day again.”

The person police suspected is still running free.

“We don’t think he’s gone far. We think he’s still in the city. And we’re hopeful that by the conclusion of this weekend, we’ll have him in a set of handcuffs,” says Commissioner Davis.

Anyone with information as to Neal’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Baltimore Police Homicide Unit.

