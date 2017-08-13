Suit Challenges Maryland School System’s Transgender Policy

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland attorney has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a county school board’s approval of a policy allowing students to choose which bathroom to use based on the gender with which they identify.

The lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of a 15-year-old girl attending Frederick County High School and her mother.

In addition to governing the use of bathrooms and gender-specific pronouns, the policy, adopted in June, allows transgender students to participate in sports aligned with their gender identity. That means a student born a boy could play girls sports, and a student born a girl could play boy’s sports.

The lawsuit argues that the policy violates the girl’s fundamental right to bodily privacy, and her mother’s fundamental parental rights regarding the care and upbringing of her child.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)