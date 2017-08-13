Police: Man Dies After Punch From Uber Driver

August 13, 2017 11:09 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver.

A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness.

According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening.

Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

Police say the driver punched Kimball, who was hospitalized with serious brain trauma. He never regained consciousness.

The driver has not been charged. The police statement said the investigation remained open.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch