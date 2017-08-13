Police: Public Enemy #1 In Police Custody

August 13, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Public Enemy #1

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have arrested “Public Enemy No. 1” Darius Neal.

Police say they apprehended the 18-year-old at the 700 block of E. Baltimore Street, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neal was wanted for the June 12 murder of 37-year-old mother of eight Charmaine Wilson. Wilson reported that her son was being bullied but was fatally shot shortly afterword.

This story is being updated.

