Police: Public Enemy #1 In Police Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say they have arrested “Public Enemy No. 1” Darius Neal.
Police say they apprehended the 18-year-old at the 700 block of E. Baltimore Street, at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Neal was wanted for the June 12 murder of 37-year-old mother of eight Charmaine Wilson. Wilson reported that her son was being bullied but was fatally shot shortly afterword.
This story is being updated.
