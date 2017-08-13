Powerball Jackpot Expected To Be $430 Million On Wednesday

August 13, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Powerball
WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA - MAY 10: Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. The winner of the May 8th $213 million dollar Powerball jackpot has yet to come forward. For selling the winning ticket, the Cumberland Farms store will receive $400,000. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
File photo of lottery tickets (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow above $400 million this week because no one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

Lottery officials estimate that the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will be $430 million.

The Powerball prize will be the only big lottery jackpot this week because someone who bought a ticket in Palos Heights, Illinois, won Saturday’s $393 million Mega Millions jackpot.

But remember that the odds of winning Powerball remain long at one in 292.2 million.

