Tax-Free Shopping Week Begins In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stretching your back-to-school budget, as Sunday kicks off tax-free week at retailers across Maryland.

Tracey Leong explains how you can take advantage of these deals.

In addition to being tax-free, many Maryland businesses, including Sears, are also offering other deals to help families save big.

Reducing the stress of back-to-school shopping by giving customers a break at the register.

“They can save money so they can surface other items increasing their back-to-school budgets and make their money more powerful working for them,” said Walmart GM Harry Anuszewski.

For one week, qualifying clothes and shoes less than $100, and the first $40 of a backpack are tax-free.

“Pens, paper, notebook, portfolios. Walmart has everything that our customers need to get the children back to school and their children into school,” Anuszewski said.

Walmart is offering additional deals to save, as well as Sears, helping customers stretch their budget.

“We have something for everybody in the family,” said Sears manager Ann Manherz. “We have the clothes, we have the appliances, we have something for you to sleep on to have that rest to have that day. Everything is perfect for the family, it’s a one stop shop.”

The Maryland Retailers Association is also offering scholarships this week.

Customers are being encouraged to snap a photo for social media while shopping for back-to-school items, and then post a fun caption with #shopmdtaxfree for a chance to win.

Tax-free week runs through Saturday, August 19.

Click here for details on items exempt from sales tax this week.

