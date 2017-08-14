Gas Station Shut Down Because Of Crime Problem Now Back Open

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A gas station known for being a hot area for crime was forced to close, but is now back open.

Authorities have helped clean things up, and that’s good news for the neighborhood and their bottom line.

Crime at the BP gas station on Windsor Mill Rd. and North Forest Park Ave. was so prevalent, the city was forced to step in and shut the place down.

Police records show that they responded to three assaults, three robberies, two shootings, and two homicides at the gas station, before padlocking the location.

“What was going on here was not acceptable,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said. “If we can do this at this particular location, we can do it throughout our city.”

Now, city leaders are announcing the BP is back open for business.

“Right here, where we stand, there were murders, non-fatal shootings, carjackings, and there were citizen robberies,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis. “Right here. Enough is enough.”

Under the eye of a City Watch camera, new management is working with community groups and the police to reform and reopen.

“We want our businesses in Baltimore to be partners in public safety, and this is a shining example of it,” Davis said.

“We are listening to our community groups and organizations. We are working with our police department. We are working with our city council. We are working with our neighbors. We are working with everybody who wants to make this city a safer place,” Pugh said.

The station was one of the first the city had padlocked in more than seven years, but the mayor says they won’t hesitate to do it again.

“If you don’t do the right thing, we’ll do what we did here,” she said. “We will padlock the doors until somebody understands that our community deserves respect.”

In one case, a station employee was arrested for hiding drugs for a suspect. Police say that will not happen again under their watch.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook