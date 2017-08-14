After Charlottesville, Mayor Looks Into Removing Baltimore’s Confederate Monuments

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — After violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend in response to the city’s plan to remove a Robert E. Lee statue from a park there, Mayor Catherine Pugh has renewed efforts to remove similar Confederate imagery from Baltimore.

After a white nationalist group gathered in the central Virginia college town to protest the statue removal, others arrived to protest the racism.

A car plowed into a crowd of the counter-protesters, killing one person and hurting more than a dozen others.

Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.

The governor declared a state of emergency, and police dressed in riot gear ordered people out of the town.

On Monday, Pugh told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that she has reached out to two contractors to talk about removing Baltimore’s Confederate-era monuments — Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway, the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell.

Former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s administration had discussed plans for altering the signage for two of the four statues and removing two of them altogether, but no action was taken before she left office last year.

Pugh told The Sun it’s her intention to remove all four.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

