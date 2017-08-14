5-Year-Old Abducted During Glen Burnie Carjacking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A five year was abducted during a carjacking in Glen Burnie Monday night, Anne Arundel County police say.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, officers were called the Royal Farms store at the 200 block of Oak Manor Road in Glen Burnie, after a woman called authorities saying that a man had stolen her car, with her five-year-old child in the back seat.

According to police, the suspected had asked the woman for money outside the store, and when the woman got out of her car to talk to a friend, the suspect jumped into the car and sped away, police say.

The child was later found unharmed in Baltimore City and taken to the Western Police Station and reunited with family. The car was late found in the 1500 N. Fulton Avenue in Baltimore City.

Police are looking to locate the suspect. He was seen wearing a shirt with the writing “Island Quizine” on the back, with black and white Adidas pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 410-222-6135.

