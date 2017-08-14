DOT: On First Day Of New Baltimore Speed Camera Program, Some Issued Duplicate Fines

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s new speed cameras have been issuing fines for just a few days, but there are already some concerns.

Officials announced Monday that there was a glitch in how some fines were processed.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi reports that some speeders were issued two tickets for the same violation. It happened on the very first day that the program kicked off.

Baltimore has had some major issues with its speed camera program in the past. A few years ago, it was suspended altogether because drivers were able to prove that they were fined unfairly.

Department of Transportation officials say that, back then, the cameras had a glitch issue. The new cameras are working fine, according to department officials, but there was an issue with the way the tickets were processed on the back end. As a result, some drivers got two tickets instead of one.

“It was one violation, the speed was accurate, they were speeding, they just were sent two notices for the one violation,” said DOT director Michelle Pourciao.

The city is trying to rectify that by wiping out those tickets.

WJZ was told less than 900 speeders were affected, but they will no longer have to pay either one of the duplicate fines.

