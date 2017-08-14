Mormon Temple Will Allow Visitors For The First Time In Decades

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time in more than 40 years, the Mormon Temple in Washington D.C. will allow non-Mormon people to see the inside of the building.

Many catch a glimpse of the temple in Kesington, and its castle-like structure when traveling along the nearby Beltway. That is the most anyone who isn’t Mormon has seen of the church in years.

The temple serves Latter-Day Saints, and is considered a house of God. Mormons come to get married and unite their families in a temple that serves as their place of worship. However, it is not a place that is open to all for Sunday worship.

The last open house was on November 2, 1974. According to themormonnewsroom.org, it was also November 1974 when President Spencer W. Kimball dedicated the 160,000-square-foot temple.

Now, because of upgrades that need to happen with the mechanical system, the temple is scheduled to close in March 2018 and not reopen until 2020. In addition to the mechanical system of the building, the furnishings will be “refreshed” as well.

The temple will be rededicated once the project is completed. Visitor centers will remain open throughout the two years of renovation.

The Oakland California Temple will also be undergoing construction beginning in March 2018.

More details will be provided on open house and dedication closer to completion of the project.

