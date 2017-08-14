Off-Duty Maryland Trooper Charged With DUI In Crash

CECILTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say an off-duty trooper has been charged with driving while impaired after he rear-ended a car while driving a state police vehicle.

The police agency said in a news release that the crash happened late Sunday in Cecil County, just west of the Delaware border. Authorities say Trooper First Class Tanner Nickerson was driving a state police vehicle when he ran into the back of a car.

Officials say the driver of the car and a 10-year-old passenger were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Nickerson was not hurt.

Nickerson is charged with driving under the influence, driving while impaired, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, reckless driving and negligent driving.

Nickerson, a 6-year veteran of the agency, was suspended with pay.

