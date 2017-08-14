WEATHER BLOG: Lazy, Hazy Days Of Summer

Hi Everyone!

We start this week with one thought. Where the heck has Summer gone? Today is the 14th, essentially half way through the month. Labor Day is looming on the horizon. LOOMING. Oh the pain…..

Temp wise it will feel like Summer is in full tilt boogie as we will see the thermometer go to 90 and, basically, stay there through the weeks end and into the weekend. Humid too. And that part of the forecast is quite present, already, this morning.

Today, tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday, we have a mention of afternoon, and evening, thunderstorms. Around that we’ll have that Summer like feel discussed in the above paragraph. We are in the lazy, hazy, days of the season.

As we start this day Tropical Storm Gert is on the map. Located just South of the Bahamas she will move North then North East being directed away from the East Coast by a stationary front located just down to our South. So we do not see any issues with that storm. Though it should be mentioned some “enhanced’ surf will be present along the beaches.

That’s about it as we move forward toward Labor Day. Oh, the pain………………………………………………….

MB!