Heavy Rain Moves Through Maryland, Prompting Flood Warnings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Baltimore County and Baltimore city until 3:45 p.m. as heavy rain moves through the area.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for Harford County until 3:45 p.m. and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Howard County until 3 p.m.

“This is all because of this stationary front down to the south, it seems like it’s been there the last three or four days,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “Any moisture that’s coming to the east coast is just getting funneled right into our area.”

Clouds and rain will move out of the area later today and Wednesday should be mostly sunny before a threat of rain and storms comes back into the forecast on Thursday.

