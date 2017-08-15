WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Warning For Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County & Flood Warning Issued For Harford County | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Heavy Rain Moves Through Maryland, Prompting Flood Warnings

August 15, 2017 12:55 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Baltimore County and Baltimore city until 3:45 p.m. as heavy rain moves through the area.

A Flood Warning is also in effect for Harford County until 3:45 p.m. and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Howard County until 3 p.m.

“This is all because of this stationary front down to the south, it seems like it’s been there the last three or four days,” says WJZ’s Marty Bass. “Any moisture that’s coming to the east coast is just getting funneled right into our area.”

Clouds and rain will move out of the area later today and Wednesday should be mostly sunny before a threat of rain and storms comes back into the forecast on Thursday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch