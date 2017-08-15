8 New Medical Marijuana Growers Approved By Md. Regulators

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Licenses for eight new medical marijuana growing firms were approved Monday by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.
Representatives for some of those companies told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that they were ready to begin growing immediately, while others say the process to get up and running will take weeks.
Before this week, just one of 15 firms that had gotten preliminary approval last year had also received final permission to begin the cultivation process, which will supply medical marijuana dispensaries around the state.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment