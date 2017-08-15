8 New Medical Marijuana Growers Approved By Md. Regulators

August 15, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Licenses for eight new medical marijuana growing firms were approved Monday by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

Representatives for some of those companies told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that they were ready to begin growing immediately, while others say the process to get up and running will take weeks.

Before this week, just one of 15 firms that had gotten preliminary approval last year had also received final permission to begin the cultivation process, which will supply medical marijuana dispensaries around the state.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch