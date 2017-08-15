Orioles Wade Miley Working On Curveball, Ready To Face Former Team

Miley was 7-8 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 starts for the Mariners last season before being acquired by Baltimore at the July 31 non-waiver trading deadline for left-hander Ariel Miranda.

Miley has started twice against Seattle in his career, going 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA. The Orioles have won each of Miley’s past three starts, and he went 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in those outings.

He credits his recent success to an improved curveball after watching teammates Jeremy Hellickson and Chris Tillman. “I’m trying to have a pitch that I can use to get ahead (in the count) with,” Miley told the Baltimore Sun. “I talked to Tillman about it and started spiking it a little bit. Seeing Hellickson come over here, he spikes it. I just kind of played with it.”