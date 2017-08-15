Police Escort Man With Rifle, Confederate Flag From Lee Statue In Charlottesville Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charlottesville Police have removed a man who was carrying a confederate flag and what appeared to be an assault rifle who was seen saluting the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park.

The city’s plan to remove the Lee monument was central to the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in the central Virginia town, which was attended by white supremacists.

A woman was killed Saturday when a man drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Two state troopers also died when their helicopter crashed during an effort to contain the violence.

Reporters on the scene Tuesday tweeted photos and videos of the man being confronted by locals who called him a racist and a terrorist and shouted at him to go home.

Man with Confederate flag just left #Charlottesville Emancipation Park as protestors chanted, "Do not come back to this park."

Eventually, he was escorted to a police vehicle by officers.

