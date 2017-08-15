Police Search For Carjacking Suspect After Abducted 5-Year-Old Was Found Safe

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 5-year-old was found safe after being abducted during a carjacking Monday night, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police are looking for the man who they said got away in a matter of seconds.

RELATED: 5-Year-Old Abducted During Glen Burnie Carjacking Found Safe

“He jumped into the car and flees the parking lot in her vehicle, stealing her vehicle. The vehicle did have a 5-year-old child inside of it,” said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The carjacking and abduction happened at a Royal Farms in Glen Burnie. Police said the woman was talking to a friend at the store, while her car was running, with her kid inside.

Store cameras caught the suspect open the door to the Honda Civic, where he then eased his way behind the wheel and sped away.

Investigators said just before taking off in the car, the suspect asked the woman for spare change and a ride.

“It appears the individual started heading towards the City and realized that a child was in the back seat and he dropped the child off,” Frashure said.

Thirty minutes away, the child and car were both found in West Baltimore. The child gave police his mom’s cell phone number, just seconds before investigators were about to issue an Amber Alert.

Anne Arundel County police are hoping somebody can help them identify the man in the images. Investigators are calling him dangerous. He was seen wearing a shirt with the writing “Island Quizine” on the back, with black and white Adidas pants, and black and white shoes.

“If somebody is that desperate to steal somebody’s car and is that blatant in broad daylight, they’re certainly capable of anything,” Frashure said.

The child is safely back home. Investigators are urging parents to be aware of surroundings when you’re out and about.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 410-222-6135.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook