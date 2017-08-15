Stunt Woman Killed During Filming Of ‘Deadpool 2,’ Was First African American Professional Road Racer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stunt rider was killed when her motorcycle crashed on the set of movie, “Deadpool 2.”

Hollywood Reporter says the Coroner’s Service of British Columbia has identified her as 40-year-old SJ Harris .

Harris, who was from New York, was reportedly the first African-American female professional road racer, according to a 2015 profile on her in “Black Girls Ride” Magazine.

On Monday, Harris attempted a stunt for the movie on a set in Vancouver, Canada. She was on a motorcycle when she attempted a stunt for the fourth time.

She lost control of the bike and hit a post, causing her to go airborne and crash into the glass windows of a TV station. She was declared dead at the scene.

Filming for the movie was shut down. There is currently no word on when filming will continue.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook