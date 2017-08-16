WJZ BREAKING: Confederate Statues In Baltimore Are Taken Down Overnight

Confederate Statues In Baltimore Taken Down Overnight

August 16, 2017 3:40 AM
WJZ (Baltimore)– Overnight Baltimore City crews began removing confederate monuments around the city.

The Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson monument at Wyman Park Dell was removed with a crowd watching.

The Robert B. Taney monument in Mt. Vernon also came down.

Crews are on the site of the confederate Women’s monument at University Parkway to take that one down.

This comes just days after the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for the immediate deconstruction of these monuments.

 

  1. Bill Smith says:
    August 16, 2017 at 4:22 am

    When do we rename martin luther king bull?

