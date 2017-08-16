WJZ BREAKING: Confederate Statues In Baltimore Are Taken Down Overnight

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory In Effect For Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, NW Harford, NW Howard, SE Harford and Washington Counties Until 10 A.M.

Woman Died Of Shock From Naked Intruder Jumping Into Her Bed

August 16, 2017 12:35 PM

BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — The state medical examiner’s office says a 72-year-old Maine woman died from a heart attack after a naked trespasser jumped into bed with her during a home invasion.

The Morning Sentinel obtained a medical examiner’s report saying Joyce Woods suffered from coronary artery disease and died of shock during the April home invasion.

Thirty-six-year-old Tara Shibles was indicted in May on manslaughter, aggravated criminal trespassing and assault charges. Her trial is tentatively set for December.

Efforts to reach Shibles on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Police say Woods called 911 early April 2 after Shibles climbed into bed with her and refused to let her turn on the light. Woods’ family members arrived before police and placed her in a car, where she died.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch