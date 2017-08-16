Judge Suspended For Calling Counter-Protesters ‘Snowflakes’

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has been suspended for commenting online that opponents of Confederate monuments are “snowflakes” and “nut cases.”

Gwinnett County Magistrate Court Judge Jim Hinkle was suspended Tuesday. The court’s chief judge, Kristina Hammer Blum, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the suspension was effective immediately “while I consider the appropriate final action.”

Violence during a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally by white nationalists last weekend has stoked calls to remove Confederate statues in other parts of the South.

Hinkle wrote about the controversy on his Facebook page Saturday, saying: “It looks like all of the snowflakes have no concept of history. … Get over it and move on.” A follow-up post Tuesday complained of “the nut cases tearing down monuments.”

Hinkle told the newspaper he didn’t “see anything controversial” about his posts.

