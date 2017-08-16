Md. Driver Rescued After Truck Goes Off Interstate

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Fire crews in Harford County rushed to save a driver trapped after a truck goes flying off the interstate and into the woods.
It happened Tuesday afternoon along northbound I-95 near the Mountain Road exit in Joppa.
Fire crews used the “Jaws of Life” to free the female driver and a rope rescue team brought her up the hill to an ambulance.
She was taken to shock trauma with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
