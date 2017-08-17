AFC North Preview: Will The Steelers Offense Be ‘Potent’ This Season?

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette talks about the Pittsburgh Steelers potent offense, LeVeon Bell and T.J. Watt.

It seems every team in the NFL is dealing with a rush of injuries ahead of the season start, but Bouchette says the Steelers offense does have the potential to be “potent” this season if they can get all the puzzle pieces in place. Bouchette said, “It will if they can keep everybody on the field.”

Are the rumors true? Will Ben Roethlisberger really retire? Bouchette said, “He insists his wife would be okay with him quitting right now. I think more and more that it’s possible. i don’t think this will be his last year, but I wouldn’t dismiss it at this point.”

Bouchette also breaks down what he sees happening for the AFC North division. “Ya know, Baltimore’s injuries…they were right there with the Stellers right there last year, but the injuries that Baltimore’s had would concern me, and Cincinnati always find a way to implode…but they do have a lot of talent there.”

