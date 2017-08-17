Baltimore’s Confederate Statues Under Tarps, Police Guard On City Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After crews removed Baltimore’s confederate statues from their pedestals overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, they are now sitting under tarps in a city-owned lot.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she would like for them to end up in one of Maryland’s confederate cemeteries, and explained at a Wednesday morning press conference that she was unsure of their whereabouts after they were taken down.

As it turns out, they are under police protection somewhere in Baltimore. WJZ’s Sky Eye Chopper 13 got aerial footage of them Thursday. You can watch that above.

Crews removed four monuments: the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway, the Roger B. Taney Monument on Mount Vernon Place and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument in the Wyman Park Dell.

On Monday night, the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution calling for the immediate deconstruction of these monuments, days after a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that drew white nationalists and counter-protesters turned violent.

“Unite the Right” organizers said one of the reasons behind the event was the city’s plan to remove a Robert E. Lee monument from a park there.

One woman died and several were injured when a car was plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. Shortly after, a Virginia State Police helicopter that officials said was assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.

WJZ was on the scene for the monument removals in Baltimore, which Mayor Catherine Pugh said began late Tuesday night and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

