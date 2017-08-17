Md. Couple Arrested For Attempted Murder And Robbery; Lured Victims With Prostitution

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Dundalk couple has been arrested for allegedly luring Hispanic men to a street for sex and robbing them at gunpoint.

Their names are being withheld because police believe there are more victims who are afraid to come forward.

Two of the incidents occurred in July within an eight-day period at the intersection of Birch and Walnut Avenue in the early hours of the morning.

Police say the couple lured men to the dead end street in Dundalk with prostitution. When the victims pull up, one of the suspects opens the door, sits inside and holds the men at gunpoint.

Both times, the victims, all Hispanic men, either refused to give up their phone and cash or tried to flee.

Two victims were assaulted and one was shot.

“When it starts to get violent, that’s when it starts to hit home,” said one neighbor.

Two of the incidents were reported, but detectives believe there’s more victims who have yet to come forward because of the criminal activity they were engaging in or their immigration status.

“We’re not interested in what led these men to that area. We’re interested in what happened when they got there to help build a case against these two suspects,” said Jennifer Peach of Baltimore County police.

Both the man and woman are being charged with attempted murder, assault and armed robbery. Both are being held without bail.

Any victims or anyone with information on the incidents is urged to call Baltimore County police immediately.

