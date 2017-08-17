Ocean City Boardwalk’s Dumser’s Dairyland Facing Possible Demolition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the seven Dumser’s Dairyland shops in Ocean City could be demolished by the end of this year, after a judge ruled in a dispute over the land it sits on, according to local media reports.

The shop in question is the Dumser’s at South Division Street and the boardwalk, near the inlet parking lot. It sits on the eastern side of the boardwalk.

According to the MD Coast Dispatch, a 50-year agreement between the heirs of the original owner of the building and the town expired last year, and the town is now asserting its rights to the property.

Dumser’s has been leasing the building from the owners, who are listed in court documents as Nathans Associates.

Those court documents also list Sinepuxent Beach Company Of Baltimore City as a defendant, in addition to the mayor and city council Ocean City.

A Worcester County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of the defendants last month, ordering that Nathans Associates be out of the building by Oct. 31, and that the structure be removed or demolished unless another agreement can be reached before then.

There is no word yet about such an agreement.

