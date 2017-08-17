Report: Marylanders Among The Worst Tippers In The U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Marylanders rank among the worst tippers in the United States, according to a new report.

The industry standard is considered to be 15 to 18 percent for adequate service and while the average Maryland diner is tipping within that range, some customers believe the standard should be higher.

“Twenty percent is standard I feel like you have to do, and I’m like I’m fine, 25 percent if they’re doing better, and 15 if they’re not so good,” says Maryland resident Griffin Scully.

Guidelines differ by state, according to data from the payment processing company Square.

The average diner in the country tips 16.4 percent. Maryland tied for eighth as the worst state with 15.9 percent, but the lowest is Hawaii with 14.8, and Idaho topped the list with a generous 17.4 percent.

While Maryland is still within the industry standard, the lower ranking is a concern.

“Our industry totally relies on tipping and I don’t think people realize that,” says Mt. Washington Tavern bartender Stephenie Moschera.

Great service doesn’t always equal a great tip, servers say it sometimes depends on the customer.

Moschera says some diners are use to always tipping low or not at all, not realizing it can be offensive.

“My experience has shown that less and less people understand that,” she says.

While there are mixed opinions on the proper amount customers like Griffin feel some consumers should think twice before dining out.

“You shouldn’t be going to the restaurant you know when you go to the restaurant you should tip, and you shouldn’t be like that,” Scully says.

California, D.C. and New York came in the bottom as well, averaging lower tips than Maryland.

The rankings are based on credit and debit transactions from July 2017.

