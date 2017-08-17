WJZ BREAKING: At least 13 dead, 100 injured after van plows into crowds in Barcelona, ISIS claims responsibility.

Shopping Cart Found With Human Remains In New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Human remains have been found in a shopping cart in New York City.

Police made the discovery Wednesday night in the Bronx. WCBS-TV reports police found a man’s remains inside a cardboard box in a shopping cart that was covered by a black bag.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details were immediately released.

