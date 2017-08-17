Survey: Ravens Fans Would Rather Give Up Sex Than Date A Fan Of A Rival Team

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a football fan, the chances of it having an impact on your dating life are pretty good. According to a Fanatics survey of nearly 3,000 NFL fans, including more than 30 of each team, there are a few NFL-related dating deal breakers.

Looks like 24% of Ravens fans said they would rather give up sex for a year than date fans of rival teams.

Of the Ravens fans surveyed, 50% said they would “absolutely not” date a Steelers fan.

A Ravens fans’ distaste for dating rivals beat out the Chicago Bears fans, which 45.7% said they wouldn’t date a Green Bay Packers cheese head.

Ravens fans also don’t like asking out New England Patriots fans, coming in fifth on the list at 42% saying “nah.”

Apparently, the Ravens that flock together, stay together.

