Crews Preparing To Remove Taney Statue From Maryland State House

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews are prepared to remove the statue of former Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney from the grounds of the State House early Friday morning, according to the Baltimore Sun.

A key panel voted to remove the statue from the grounds of the State House in Annapolis Wednesday.

The statue Taney has stood at the State House for almost 150 years.

The State House Trust, which includes Gov. Hogan and Speaker Michael E. Busch voted to have it removed. Senate president Mike Miller did not vote.

In 1857, slave Dred Scott sued for his, his wife and daughter’s freedom. In the most infamous case in U.S. Supreme Court history Taney decided against Scott, upholding slavery and denying citizenship to anyone of African ancestry.

The cost is estimated around $80,000.

