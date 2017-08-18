Thurmont, MD: Small American Town With Big American Opinions 

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–President Donald Trump made a stop at Camp David in Maryland Friday to meet with his National Security team, but in neighboring Thurmont, a town used to presidential visits, politics are still taking over the dinner conversation.

Trump has not spent much time at Camp David but like the rest of the world, Thurmont, just a few miles away, has been watching. It’s a small American town with big American opinions.

For nearly 80 years, the town has been in the foothills of a presidential retreat, but politics can still dominate the dinner table.

“One side or the other seems to get you in trouble anymore,” said Thurmont resident Joshua Bollinger.

Trump visited the camp, which is just five miles away from Thurmont.

“I have a brother that lives in Baltimore, and he has a completely different take on everything, because of where he lives and that’s where those statues are being taken down in the middle of the night,” said Kimberly Comulada, who lives near Thurmont.

“It’s like either puppies and kittens or hate for politics of today. You can’t get away from it,” Anthony Comulada said.

Presidential visits are hardly front page news in the small town.

[REPORTER: We’re in the quintessential small town, miles away from Washington. What’s it like to know that such a big meeting is happening right over the hill?”]

“It’s important, but we’ve had meetings like this before with other presidents,” said one person.

Thurmont is still Trump country.

“He is the right president to have, he is going forward with everything,” said Thurmont resident Irene Miller.

After the meeting, Trump flew back to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he’s been for nearly two weeks on a working vacation.

