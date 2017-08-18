WATCH: Justin Tucker, The G.O.A.T, Can Do It All

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After last night’s preseason game, Justin Tucker has earned the nickname “UGOAT” (Ultimate Greatest Of All Time) by some fans. Why?

Well, the most accurate kicker in the NFL can also recover fumbles.

Just after he nailed a 52-yard field goal, the Pro Bowl kicker was at the right place, at the right time to recover a Dolphins fumble on the resulting kickoff, and then kicked another field goal.

Then he tried to take it one step further and score.

To recap the last few minutes, @jtuck9 has kicked two field goals AND recovered a fumble. 🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/jaOqSL5R9H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 18, 2017

When asked if he was trying to run it back and score, Tucker said, “100 percent.”