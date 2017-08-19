Family Member Charged With Killing 3 Girls Under The Age Of 10

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old in the homicides of three girls under the age of 10, who were found in a Prince George’s County home Friday morning.

Antonio Williams is charged with three counts of first and second-degree murder in the deaths of his sister, 6-year-old Nadira Withers, and two second cousins, 9-year-old Ariana Decree and 6-year-old Ajayah Decree.

VIDEO: Our Homicide Detectives escort 25 y/o triple homicide suspect Antonio Williams to Department of Corrections late Friday night. pic.twitter.com/ToM35IT03z — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 19, 2017

Police say the Decree sisters were visiting from Newark, New Jersey.

A family member discovered the bodies inside the Clinton home off Brooke Jane Drive, just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, after getting home from work.

The three girls all had stab wounds, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams had “sole custody” of the girls overnight Friday, and was arrested after police say he confessed to the killings. Police are still trying to determine his motive.

